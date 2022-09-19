CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $139.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

