CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

