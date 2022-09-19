CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 82,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

