CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

