CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 611 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

