CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $425.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

