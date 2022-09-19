CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.78 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

