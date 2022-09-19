CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$130.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price target on CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$127.22.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$103.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

