ChainX Market Capitalization Reaches $7.88 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $425,585.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars.

