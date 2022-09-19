Channels (CAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,228.00

Channels (CAN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Channels coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Channels has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Channels has a market cap of $96,984.16 and approximately $71,228.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Channels

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

