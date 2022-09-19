ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen Sells 3,500 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $17.97 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

