ChatCoin Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $624,490.64 and approximately $17,007.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.