CherrySwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.30 Million (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One CherrySwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. CherrySwap has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $773,592.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap’s launch date was March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CherrySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

