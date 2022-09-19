Chihuahua Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Chihuahua has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $113,351.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
