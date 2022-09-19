Chiliz Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $970.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00877117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com/en/home. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

