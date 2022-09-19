Chintai (CHEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,015.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Chintai has a market cap of $22.06 million and approximately $34,015.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chintai has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chintai’s launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

