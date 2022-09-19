Chromia (CHR) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Chromia (CHR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,819.15 or 0.99990684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010816 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

