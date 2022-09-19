Chrono.tech Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $62.59 or 0.00321248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech was first traded on November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is www.wonderland.money.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

