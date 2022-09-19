Cim LLC Buys 317 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

