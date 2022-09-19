Citigroup Cuts Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target to $5.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VWE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.86.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.10. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 3.00 and a 52 week high of 12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.