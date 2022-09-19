Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

