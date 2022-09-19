Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.