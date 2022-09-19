ClinTex CTi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $433,499.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $912,913.72 and approximately $433,499.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00118871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00863514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.