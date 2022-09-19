CloakCoin Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $191.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018436 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,883,124 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

