CloakCoin Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $572.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00017401 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017741 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About CloakCoin
CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,882,995 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling CloakCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.