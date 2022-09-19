CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOC) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

CVE DOC opened at C$0.31 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$91.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

