CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,812 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $191.56 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average of $211.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.