Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.45

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.40.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Insider Activity at Cochlear

In other Cochlear news, insider Karen Penrose bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15). In other news, insider Karen Penrose acquired 232 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15). Also, insider Michael Daniell acquired 200 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$215.18 ($150.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,036.00 ($30,095.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 922 shares of company stock valued at $176,970.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

