Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.18.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
