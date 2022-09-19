Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.21.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. Insiders purchased a total of 97,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,128 in the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$77.54 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$75.55 and a 52 week high of C$115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2404922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

