CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0012

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $248,966.32 and $34,398.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00117465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00874483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is sale.coinfi.com/?utm_source=icolisting&utm_medium=native&utm_campaign=cryptocompare_ico_listing.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.