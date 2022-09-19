CoinLoan Price Down 14.2% This Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $99,558.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for about $15.75 or 0.00080626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan launched on February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

