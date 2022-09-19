CoinPoker Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.44 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $29,877.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010432 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00062946 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

