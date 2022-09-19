Color Platform Trading Down 20.8% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $214,091.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00577538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00256080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

