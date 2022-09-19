Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $24.28 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

