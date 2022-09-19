Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,875 ($22.66) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,892.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.91. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,687.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

