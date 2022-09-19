Conceal Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $8,359.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,273,438 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

