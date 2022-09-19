Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Rayonier worth $109,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.