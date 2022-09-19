Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $94,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

