Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.68 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

