Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $53,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

