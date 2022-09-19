Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 821,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. Conformis has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

