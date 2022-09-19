ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 267.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $113.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

