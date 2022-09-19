Contentos (COS) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Contentos (COS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,963.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,493,599 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.