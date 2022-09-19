CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $53,621.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

