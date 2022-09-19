Contrasting ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renovacor and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 5 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Renovacor currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,017.02%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovacor and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Renovacor and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($0.73) -2.58 ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 6.43 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -6.31

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Renovacor has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.