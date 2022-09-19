Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.81 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -14.47 Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.21 $317.70 million $6.46 5.77

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nerdy and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 137.13%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% Adtalem Global Education 21.97% 12.38% 4.92%

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Nerdy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

