Contrasting NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 2.84 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -47.89 NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 2.98 -$2.28 million ($0.58) -5.95

This table compares Artivion and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artivion and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29% NeuroMetrix -45.76% -16.02% -14.84%

Summary

Artivion beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

