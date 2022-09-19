Contrasting Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oblong and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.83%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than TrueCar.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oblong has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -255.30% -54.82% -47.84% TrueCar -24.68% -14.19% -12.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 0.89 -$9.05 million ($0.55) -0.41 TrueCar $231.70 million 0.68 -$38.33 million ($0.48) -3.65

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oblong beats TrueCar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

