Contrasting Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Meta Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 2.08 -$52.77 million ($0.54) -9.07 Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 3.33 $39.37 billion $12.07 12.12

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vimeo has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -20.85% -19.17% -11.22% Meta Platforms 28.16% 26.52% 20.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vimeo and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 1 0 2.20 Meta Platforms 2 12 33 1 2.69

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 334.40%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $253.89, indicating a potential upside of 73.55%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Vimeo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

